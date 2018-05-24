Is it possible to live in 100% security?

(ANSA) -São Paulo, May 24 - It is no new to say that Brazil is a violent country. However, as in other parts of the world, insecurity no longer concerns just the physical sphere but also extends to the digital environment, where the anonymous nature of the threat leads to a false sense of tranquillity. But to what extent is it possible to be 100% secure, or at least, to reduce the risks that surround us on a daily basis? For those living in big cities the advice is well known: be on your guard, don't use your mobile phone in the street, carry your bag on your front, avoid isolated areas, particularly at night, don't stay in your car when you park on a public road, look around you when you arrive home, etc. Though some situations are inevitable, paying attention to what is going on around you can help reduce the risks. Rubymar Marthyns, comercial director of VirtuEyes, says in general people tend to neglect all aspects of security. "We are still too distracted and unattentive," he said. VirtuEyes, one of the exhibitors at EXPOSEC International Security Fairat theSão Paulo Expo Exhibition & Convention Centerfrom May 22-24, specialises in M2M (Machine for Machine) and IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity management. Drones, digital locks, virtual fencing, antipanic buttons, high-reolution videocameras and facial recognition systems are among the technological solutions already available on the market for increasing personal security. Rita Peres, coordinator of asset and company security at the Hospital das Clínicas, says people relax when they feel safe in their car, at home, at work and in closed public spaces. "Our perception is that at the entrace responsibility is personal. Once inside the hospital responsibility is transferred to the company," said Peres, who is due to speak at the first ESS Congress on Safety and Hospitality on May 23 and 24, focusing on hospitals, shopping centers and hotels. In her opinion people assume that because they are in the same place and with similar needs they are all "the same". "So no one will steal my bag or my mobile phone, I can leave my things on a chair … in a place where 17,000 people pass through every day and no one will steal it," Peres said. Digital. The safety risks in the digital world are still somewhat underestimated and the lack of privacy protection can be a disturbance. "People use the same passwork for everything and this is very dangerous. The first step towards are safer digital life is to create complex and different passwords for important services such as banks, social networks and company management systems, for example," said Vinicius Bastos, director of Munddo, a company that distributes home and building automation systems also present at Exposec. He also recommends two-factor authentication and the use of a complex password for wifi access to prevent unwanted access to personal data and related security systems. New tools for improving digital security are "Google Authenticator" and the use of facial recognition with Apple Pay. Rita Peres also flags up the problem of excessive exposure through social networks. "Some people are expert at doing evil, and they have all the time in the world to observe families on networks in order to act," she said. Today there is a vast range of security devices that can be integrated intelligently. However, according to the coordinator it is not possible to have 100% security as many projects are still in the hands of people who are "unprepared". "There are still many gaps that are without doubt human failures," Peres said. M2M and IoT is another deveoping sector and its expansion is also leading to a growth in demand for digital security. "The security market has grown significantly and companies have adopted technologies that aim to protect both their comercial operations and their staff, and in the end they influence the end consumer," said Eduardo Resende, managing director of Vodafone Brasile, which is at Exposec with solutions for the automobile, transport and security sectors. Precautions. Marthyns of VirtuEyes recommends buying products from companies that are "well structured and recognised on the market". "Avoid buying cheap products because usually they do not work in the event of an accident," he added. He is echoed by Vinicius Bastos, of Munddo. "The main precaution is to spend on those who know how to install and set up the system so it is not vulnerable, even if it costs a bot more," he said. He also recommends seeking information on the supplier through the Associação Brasileira das Empresas de Sistemas Eletrônicos de Segurança (ABESE), tohether with Cipa Fiera Milano one of the organisers of Exposec.