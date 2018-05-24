Savona for good of Italy in EU - Salvini (3)

Rome, May 24 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday that former industry minister and anti-euro economist Paolo Savona, his pick for economy minister, "is the figure able to put Italy back at the centre of the debate in Europe". "It seems that in the past Savona has had doubts on the efficacy of the euro: I ask myself if the free vote of Italians has any meaning, if it should be respected and what the problem is, if someone puts his competence at your disposal to discuss in Europe for the good of Italians" said Salvini.