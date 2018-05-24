Half GDP lost since 2008 recovered - Padoan (3)

Rome, May 24 - The Italian government has managed to recover "around half" of the GDP lost in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Thursday. He said around one million jobs had been recreated, spurring a recovery in private investments of more than 10% and a reduction in NPLs of around 30% in two years. Padoan issued the figures in an assessment at the end of his mandate of what has been achieved.