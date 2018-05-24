Cerca

Giovedì 24 Maggio 2018 | 13:52

Taranto, prof picchiato da papàdi alunno che voleva sospendere
23.05.2018

Schianto sulla Melfi Potenzamuore un uomo
23.05.2018

«Forza Nadia», da bimbi Tarantoincoraggiamento per la Toffa
23.05.2018

Xylella, Ue: anche Taranto zona rossaDi Gioia: è la fine dell'olivicoltura
23.05.2018

Travolto da auto a Canosaresta a terra per 29 minuti
22.05.2018

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto
23.05.2018

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via
22.05.2018

Casarano, incendiato bar terzo attentato nel Leccese
22.05.2018

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta
22.05.2018

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»
21.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»
22.05.2018

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte
21.05.2018

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti
23.05.2018

Giuseppe Conte, prof antiburocrazia
21.05.2018

Rome

Half GDP lost since 2008 recovered - Padoan (3)

1 mn jobs created

Rome, May 24 - The Italian government has managed to recover "around half" of the GDP lost in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said Thursday. He said around one million jobs had been recreated, spurring a recovery in private investments of more than 10% and a reduction in NPLs of around 30% in two years. Padoan issued the figures in an assessment at the end of his mandate of what has been achieved.

10,808 migrants landed this year, 79% down on 2017

Trust restored on corruption, guard still high - Visco (3)

Half GDP lost since 2008 recovered - Padoan (3)

Two dead after train hits truck on tracks (3)

FI won't back govt, contract worrying - Berlusconi (2)

You're establishment now, no excuses says Renzi (2)

Risks for high indebted if loosen fiscal policy - ECB (2)

Exposec international security fair underway in Brazil

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Casarano, incendiato bar terzo attentato nel Leccese

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Rapinatori cantanti incastratida un video su You Tube

Emergenza cinghiali a Bari22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

Restart, così i piatti del futuro di Ladisa a Bari

In due madre e figlio tentarono di uccidere un medico a Foggia: il mandante era il fratello della vittima

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne

Mondo TV
Usa: attenti a suoni sospetti in Cina

Spettacolo TV
I sogni che nascono in Armenia

Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per venerdi', 25 maggio 2018

Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 12

Italia TV
Dalle 12 le consultazioni con il premier incaricato

Calcio TV
Finito incontro, Ancelotti lascia sede Filmauro

Economia TV
Conti Pubblici, Bruxelles promuove l'Italia sul 2017

Sport TV
Nadal a Roma, Re per l'8/a volta

