Rome
Trust restored on corruption, guard still high - Visco (3)
Competition distortion, evasion hurt growth
24 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 24 - Italy is considered a country where corruption is not at a low level, indeed rather high, but its ranking has risen lately, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Thursday. Speaking alongside corruption prevention chiefs from anti-corruption agency ANAC, Visco however insisted "that this recovery of trust should be consolidated and our guard remain high". He said the distortion of competition linked to corruption, as well as tax evasion, damaged the growth of companies and the economic system as a whole.
