Rome
Risks for high indebted if loosen fiscal policy - ECB (2)
Strong economy helps keep debt-servicing costs down
24 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 24 - The European Central Bank said in its Financial Stability Review on Thursday that if highly indebtedly countries like Italy loosen their fiscal policies, this could affect "market sentiment towards some euro area sovereigns". The review also stressed, however, that "the euro area is more resilient and better prepared to weather possible financial shocks coming from the international environment". It added that the the improved macro economic outlook has benefited euro area sovereign financing costs.
