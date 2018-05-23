Cerca

Mercoledì 23 Maggio 2018

Travolto da auto a Canosaresta a terra per 29 minuti
22.05.2018

Bari, bilancio non approvato, diffida del prefetto. «E Decaro se ne va a Corfù»
22.05.2018

Schianto sulla Melfi Potenzamuore un uomo
23.05.2018

Taranto, prof picchiato da papàdi alunno che voleva sospendere
23.05.2018

Matera, ecco il progettodella stazione Fal di Boeri
22.05.2018

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via
22.05.2018

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto
23.05.2018

Casarano, incendiato bar terzo attentato nel Leccese
22.05.2018

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»
21.05.2018

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta
22.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»
22.05.2018

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte
21.05.2018

Giuseppe Conte, prof antiburocrazia
21.05.2018

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti
23.05.2018

Milan

Ex-bullying victim, 17, sees off two robbers

Uses martial arts near Milan

Milan, May 23 - A 17-year-old boy who took up martial arts after being bullied on Wednesday saw off two 20-year-old North Africans trying to rob him at Vimodrone near Milan. The boy was attacked with kicks and punches but responded in kind and got his phone back before they fled, police said. A hospital said it would take 10 days for his bruises to heal.

