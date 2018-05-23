Milan
Ex-bullying victim, 17, sees off two robbers
Uses martial arts near Milan
23 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 23 - A 17-year-old boy who took up martial arts after being bullied on Wednesday saw off two 20-year-old North Africans trying to rob him at Vimodrone near Milan. The boy was attacked with kicks and punches but responded in kind and got his phone back before they fled, police said. A hospital said it would take 10 days for his bruises to heal.
