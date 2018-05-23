Universiade: Tyrrhenian port authorities offer to help

Cerca

Mercoledì 23 Maggio 2018 | 19:10

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Travolto da auto a Canosaresta a terra per 29 minuti
22.05.2018

Travolto da auto a Canosa, resta a terra per 29 minuti 

Bari, bilancio non approvato, diffida del prefetto. «E Decaro se ne va a Corfù»
22.05.2018

Bari, bilancio non approvato, diffida del prefetto. «E Decaro va a Corfù»

Schianto sulla Melfi Potenzamuore un uomo
23.05.2018

Schianto sulla Melfi Potenza, muore un uomo

Matera, ecco il progettodella stazione Fal di Boeri
22.05.2018

Matera, ecco il progetto
della stazione Fal di Boeri

Melfi pronta a produrre i modelli alta gamma Fca
21.05.2018

Melfi pronta a produrre i modelli alta gamma Fca

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via
22.05.2018

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via FOTO

Casarano, incendiato bar terzo attentato nel Leccese
22.05.2018

Casarano, incendiato bar
terzo attentato nel Leccese

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto
23.05.2018

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»
21.05.2018

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta
22.05.2018

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»
22.05.2018

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte
21.05.2018

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte

Giuseppe Conte, prof antiburocrazia
21.05.2018

Giuseppe Conte, prof antiburocrazia

Rapinatori cantanti incastratida un video su You Tube
19.05.2018

Rapinatori cantanti incastrati
da un video su You Tube

Naples

Universiade: Tyrrhenian port authorities offer to help

'Chance to refocus spotlight on region in a united spirit'

Universiade: Tyrrhenian port authorities offer to help

Naples, May 23 - The Central Tyrrhenian Ports Authority has said that it is willing to provide support in whatever form is required for the holding of the 2019 Summer Universiade. The international competition will be held in Naples in the first half of July 2019. "This sporting event," said Pietro Spirito, Central Tyrrhenian Ports Authority chief, "of international importance undoubtedly constitutes a chance for the revival of the city and the region. This is why it must be faced in a united, cooperative spirit by all." "The Campania region ports authority is willing to work alongside the institutions to ensure the best outcome of an event that could constitute an important chance for international attention towards our territories," he added in the statement issued. "We are not seeking visibility," the statement said. "We are simply reaffirming our willingness - offered from the very beginning - to be part of a team that works to achieve positive results."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Universiade: Tyrrhenian port authorities offer to help

Universiade: Tyrrhenian port authorities offer to help

 
Giro: Viviani wins Iseo sprint, Yates stays pink (3)

Giro: Viviani wins Iseo sprint, Yates stays pink (3)

 
Universiade: 10,000 volunteers sought in uni tour

Universiade: 10,000 volunteers sought in uni tour

 
Weekend shows range from Mexican muralists to Munari

Weekend shows range from Mexican muralists to Munari

 
Over half Italians on vacation this summer - study

Over half Italians on vacation this summer - study

 
Contract points in confidence motion - Toninelli (2)

Contract points in confidence motion - Toninelli (2)

 
NPL reduction at risk if confidence drops - Fitch (2)

NPL reduction at risk if confidence drops - Fitch (2)

 
Giro: Viviani wins Iseo sprint, Yates stays pink

Giro: Viviani wins Iseo sprint, Yates stays pink

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

 
Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti

 
Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

 
Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

 
Casarano, incendiato bar terzo attentato nel Leccese

Casarano, incendiato bar
terzo attentato nel Leccese

 
Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via FOTO

 
Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

 
Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

 
Rapinatori cantanti incastratida un video su You Tube

Rapinatori cantanti incastrati
da un video su You Tube

 
Emergenza cinghiali a Bari22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

Emergenza cinghiali a Bari
22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

 
Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

 
Restart, così i piatti del futuro di Ladisa a Bari

Restart, così i piatti del futuro di Ladisa a Bari

 
In due madre e figlio tentarono di uccidere un medico a Foggia: il mandante era il fratello della vittima

In due madre e figlio tentarono di uccidere un medico a Foggia: il mandante era il fratello della vittima

 
Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

 
Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

 
Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne

Molestie su ragazzine, polizia arresta 51enne VIDEO

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Economia TV
Conti Pubblici, Bruxelles promuove l'Italia sul 2017

Conti Pubblici, Bruxelles promuove l'Italia sul 2017

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Calcio TV
Ancelotti sara' il nuovo allenatore del Napoli

Ancelotti sara' il nuovo allenatore del Napoli

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Mondo TV
Trump a Kim: senza accordo finisci come Gheddafi

Trump a Kim: senza accordo finisci come Gheddafi

 
Spettacolo TV
L'attesa e' finita per i fan di Guerre stellari

L'attesa e' finita per i fan di Guerre stellari

 
Italia TV
Tragedia Francavilla, ha ucciso anche la moglie

Tragedia Francavilla, ha ucciso anche la moglie

 
Sport TV
Nadal a Roma, Re per l'8/a volta

Nadal a Roma, Re per l'8/a volta

 

Digital Edition

23.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU