Weekend shows range from Mexican muralists to Munari

Genoa, March 23 - Important Mexican muralists in Genoa, sketches by artists of the caliber of Picasso, De Chirico, and Bacon immortalized by Magnum photographers in Pistoia are some of the major exhibitions across Italy lined up for next weekend. Other highlights include homage to Bruno Munari in Milano and installations by sound artist Bill Fontana in Venice. GENOA - After Chile, Argentina and Peru, from May 23 until September 9 the show "Mexico: Paintings of the Great Muralists and Photos of the Life of Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo" will be at Palazzo Ducale. The show presents 70 works by José Clemente Orozco, Diego Rivera and David Alfaro Siqueiros, high-profile figures also known as "Los Tres Grandes" in the twentieth-century Mexican avant-garde. Over 40 years after the planned inauguration on September 13, 1973 was brusquely cancelled due to Augusto Pinochet's coup d'etat, the "exposición pendiente" is finally being held. PISTOIA - Sketches by Francis Bacon, Constantin Brancusi, Giorgio de Chirico, Albert Einstein, Alberto Giacometti, Ernest Hemingway, Frida Kahlo, Primo Levi, Giorgio Morandi and Pablo Picasso, shown through the lens of 20 of the most important Magnum photographers of the time including Werner Bischof, René Burri, Robert Capa, Elliott Erwitt, Herbert List, Inge Morath, Paolo Pellegrin and Ferdinando Scianna are in a show entitled "Where Ideas Are Born: Places and Faces of Thought in Magnum Photos". The collective photographic exhibition will be held at Palazzo Comunale from May 25 until July 1 and was curated by Giulia Cogoli and Davide Daninos under Magnum Photos and Contrasto. Some 40 photographs will be in display, bringing the public into the studios of artists, writers, architects, film directors, and musicians and enabling them to see the places in which their ideas were born and took shape. MILAN - An 'Arithmetic Machine' from 1951, an example of a 'Concave-Convex', a 'Useless Machine' from 1956, a 'Travel Sculpture' and many 'Original Xerographs' by Bruno Munari (1907-1998) will be included in the 'Creator of Shapes' exhibition from May 25 until June 23 at Galleria 10 A.M. Art. Curated by Luca Zaffarano, the exhibition deals with the complexity of the experimental research of one of the most important Italian artists of the twentieth century, able to create mobile shows and modifiable shapes full of unexpected touches for the public. VENICA - This will be the first weekend for the "Primal Sonic Visions" show by American artist Bill Fontana, slated for May 26 until September 16 at Ca' Foscari Esposizioni. Organized as part of the 16th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale, the show presents a multimedia work exploring the most important renewable energy production systems in several locations throughout the world, highlighting beneficial relations between humans, nature and energy. From May 26 until November 25, in the Ca' Corner della Regina Palazzo, Fondazione Prada will be showcasing "Machines à Penser", curated by Dieter Roelstraete. The project, which focuses on the philosophers Theodor W. Adorno, Martin Heidegger and Ludwig Wittgenstein, explores the correlation between exile, escape and withdrawal and physical and mental spaces that foster thought and intellectual production, while at the same time looking into connections between philosophy, art and architecture. FLORENCE - The show "Another Flight on Solaris" will open May 27 at the Sala della Musica of the Complesso di San Firenze. It will run through July 31 and was organized by Fondazione Franco Zeffirelli with Moscow's Anatoly Zverev (AZ). The exhibition juxtaposes Andrey Tarkovsky's film "Solaris" with paintings, sculpture and other artwork by Russian anti-conformist artists from the Moscow museum and the private collection of Natalia Opaleva, general director of the Moscow museum and producer of the show.