Weekend shows range from Mexican muralists to Munari

Cerca

Mercoledì 23 Maggio 2018 | 19:11

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Travolto da auto a Canosaresta a terra per 29 minuti
22.05.2018

Travolto da auto a Canosa, resta a terra per 29 minuti 

Bari, bilancio non approvato, diffida del prefetto. «E Decaro se ne va a Corfù»
22.05.2018

Bari, bilancio non approvato, diffida del prefetto. «E Decaro va a Corfù»

Schianto sulla Melfi Potenzamuore un uomo
23.05.2018

Schianto sulla Melfi Potenza, muore un uomo

Matera, ecco il progettodella stazione Fal di Boeri
22.05.2018

Matera, ecco il progetto
della stazione Fal di Boeri

Taranto, prof picchiato da papàdi alunno che voleva sospendere
23.05.2018

Taranto, prof picchiato da papà di alunno: voleva sospenderlo

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via
22.05.2018

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via FOTO

Casarano, incendiato bar terzo attentato nel Leccese
22.05.2018

Casarano, incendiato bar
terzo attentato nel Leccese

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto
23.05.2018

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»
21.05.2018

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta
22.05.2018

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»
22.05.2018

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte
21.05.2018

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte

Giuseppe Conte, prof antiburocrazia
21.05.2018

Giuseppe Conte, prof antiburocrazia

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti
23.05.2018

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti

Genoa

Weekend shows range from Mexican muralists to Munari

Homage to Tarkovsky in Florence, Magnum photographers in Pistoia

Weekend shows range from Mexican muralists to Munari

Genoa, March 23 - Important Mexican muralists in Genoa, sketches by artists of the caliber of Picasso, De Chirico, and Bacon immortalized by Magnum photographers in Pistoia are some of the major exhibitions across Italy lined up for next weekend. Other highlights include homage to Bruno Munari in Milano and installations by sound artist Bill Fontana in Venice. GENOA - After Chile, Argentina and Peru, from May 23 until September 9 the show "Mexico: Paintings of the Great Muralists and Photos of the Life of Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo" will be at Palazzo Ducale. The show presents 70 works by José Clemente Orozco, Diego Rivera and David Alfaro Siqueiros, high-profile figures also known as "Los Tres Grandes" in the twentieth-century Mexican avant-garde. Over 40 years after the planned inauguration on September 13, 1973 was brusquely cancelled due to Augusto Pinochet's coup d'etat, the "exposición pendiente" is finally being held. PISTOIA - Sketches by Francis Bacon, Constantin Brancusi, Giorgio de Chirico, Albert Einstein, Alberto Giacometti, Ernest Hemingway, Frida Kahlo, Primo Levi, Giorgio Morandi and Pablo Picasso, shown through the lens of 20 of the most important Magnum photographers of the time including Werner Bischof, René Burri, Robert Capa, Elliott Erwitt, Herbert List, Inge Morath, Paolo Pellegrin and Ferdinando Scianna are in a show entitled "Where Ideas Are Born: Places and Faces of Thought in Magnum Photos". The collective photographic exhibition will be held at Palazzo Comunale from May 25 until July 1 and was curated by Giulia Cogoli and Davide Daninos under Magnum Photos and Contrasto. Some 40 photographs will be in display, bringing the public into the studios of artists, writers, architects, film directors, and musicians and enabling them to see the places in which their ideas were born and took shape. MILAN - An 'Arithmetic Machine' from 1951, an example of a 'Concave-Convex', a 'Useless Machine' from 1956, a 'Travel Sculpture' and many 'Original Xerographs' by Bruno Munari (1907-1998) will be included in the 'Creator of Shapes' exhibition from May 25 until June 23 at Galleria 10 A.M. Art. Curated by Luca Zaffarano, the exhibition deals with the complexity of the experimental research of one of the most important Italian artists of the twentieth century, able to create mobile shows and modifiable shapes full of unexpected touches for the public. VENICA - This will be the first weekend for the "Primal Sonic Visions" show by American artist Bill Fontana, slated for May 26 until September 16 at Ca' Foscari Esposizioni. Organized as part of the 16th International Architecture Exhibition of the Venice Biennale, the show presents a multimedia work exploring the most important renewable energy production systems in several locations throughout the world, highlighting beneficial relations between humans, nature and energy. From May 26 until November 25, in the Ca' Corner della Regina Palazzo, Fondazione Prada will be showcasing "Machines à Penser", curated by Dieter Roelstraete. The project, which focuses on the philosophers Theodor W. Adorno, Martin Heidegger and Ludwig Wittgenstein, explores the correlation between exile, escape and withdrawal and physical and mental spaces that foster thought and intellectual production, while at the same time looking into connections between philosophy, art and architecture. FLORENCE - The show "Another Flight on Solaris" will open May 27 at the Sala della Musica of the Complesso di San Firenze. It will run through July 31 and was organized by Fondazione Franco Zeffirelli with Moscow's Anatoly Zverev (AZ). The exhibition juxtaposes Andrey Tarkovsky's film "Solaris" with paintings, sculpture and other artwork by Russian anti-conformist artists from the Moscow museum and the private collection of Natalia Opaleva, general director of the Moscow museum and producer of the show.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Universiade: Tyrrhenian port authorities offer to help

Universiade: Tyrrhenian port authorities offer to help

 
Giro: Viviani wins Iseo sprint, Yates stays pink (3)

Giro: Viviani wins Iseo sprint, Yates stays pink (3)

 
Universiade: 10,000 volunteers sought in uni tour

Universiade: 10,000 volunteers sought in uni tour

 
Weekend shows range from Mexican muralists to Munari

Weekend shows range from Mexican muralists to Munari

 
Over half Italians on vacation this summer - study

Over half Italians on vacation this summer - study

 
Contract points in confidence motion - Toninelli (2)

Contract points in confidence motion - Toninelli (2)

 
NPL reduction at risk if confidence drops - Fitch (2)

NPL reduction at risk if confidence drops - Fitch (2)

 
Giro: Viviani wins Iseo sprint, Yates stays pink

Giro: Viviani wins Iseo sprint, Yates stays pink

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

Chiesa gremita a Taranto per i funerali dell'operaio Ilva morto

 
Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti

 
Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

 
Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

 
Casarano, incendiato bar terzo attentato nel Leccese

Casarano, incendiato bar
terzo attentato nel Leccese

 
Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via FOTO

 
Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

 
Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

 
Rapinatori cantanti incastratida un video su You Tube

Rapinatori cantanti incastrati
da un video su You Tube

 
Emergenza cinghiali a Bari22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

Emergenza cinghiali a Bari
22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

 
Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

 
Restart, così i piatti del futuro di Ladisa a Bari

Restart, così i piatti del futuro di Ladisa a Bari

 
In due madre e figlio tentarono di uccidere un medico a Foggia: il mandante era il fratello della vittima

In due madre e figlio tentarono di uccidere un medico a Foggia: il mandante era il fratello della vittima

 
Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

 
Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

 
Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne

Molestie su ragazzine, polizia arresta 51enne VIDEO

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Economia TV
Conti Pubblici, Bruxelles promuove l'Italia sul 2017

Conti Pubblici, Bruxelles promuove l'Italia sul 2017

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Calcio TV
Ancelotti sara' il nuovo allenatore del Napoli

Ancelotti sara' il nuovo allenatore del Napoli

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Mondo TV
Trump a Kim: senza accordo finisci come Gheddafi

Trump a Kim: senza accordo finisci come Gheddafi

 
Spettacolo TV
L'attesa e' finita per i fan di Guerre stellari

L'attesa e' finita per i fan di Guerre stellari

 
Italia TV
Tragedia Francavilla, ha ucciso anche la moglie

Tragedia Francavilla, ha ucciso anche la moglie

 
Sport TV
Nadal a Roma, Re per l'8/a volta

Nadal a Roma, Re per l'8/a volta

 

Digital Edition

23.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU