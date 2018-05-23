Universiade: 10,000 volunteers sought in uni tour

Caserta, May 23 - A volunteer recruitment campaign as part of a tour of universities kicked off Wednesday at the University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli in Caserta. The tour is being conducted by the organizing committee for the 2019 Summer Universiade, which will be held in Naples and other provinces in the Campania region from July 3 until July 14, 2019. There are two main aims. The first is to inform students about an event that is second only to the Olympics in terms of size - with 18 sports, just under 11,000 athletes, and 170 nations represented. The second is to recruit 10,000 volunteers to welcome the delegations and look after them as well as ensuring the efficiency of the organization of the event. "Without volunteers," said Annamaria Monca, human resources chief within the commission structure, "it is impossible to organize an event like this. Registration for would-be volunteers has been possible on the Universiade website since yesterday. I would encourage all students not to miss out on this chance, since it will not come around again." Massimiliano Mandia, an archer from Salerno who is on the Italian national team with four Universiades and four world university championships under his belt, talked about how it is "wonderful to take part in such an event, in which so many different cultures come together". The archery finals are expected to take place in Reggia di Caserta. Pietro D'Angelo, who won the Italian taekwondo university championships recently and who is a nursing student at the university, said that "the Universiade will be an important event both for our territory and for the sport itself". Vanvitelli rector Massimo Paolisso, flanked by his delegate for the Universiade, Katherine Esposito, said that "the university will take part not only in providing volunteers, It will also have a healthcare office under the hospital's responsibility that will help athletes involved in Caserta. The Universiade will be an opportunity that Caserta must take advantage of." Francesco Massidda, deputy prefect of the organizing commission, said that he was confident that the organizational system would be "fully up and running by summer". "Certainly," he added, "stock will be taken after two or three months. There are the funds and the works in 64 facilities - in 24 municipalities - that will be hosting the training and competitions are beginning." "It is true that we will have to organize an event in 15 months that would actually need five years to do so," Massidda said. "But we must do it and we will manage." The Spaniard Roberto Outerino Ouceda - director of the Sport and Organization section of the organizing committee, has a past in the NBA and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and was the pupil of Primo Nebiolo - screened a video promoting Naples and Campania. "This is what we sold to the world," he said. "Now we have to prove that we are able to organize such a special event. The athletes must return home with beautiful memories. This is why I am asking students to become volunteers. I also began my career as sports manager by volunteering at the Winter Universiade held years ago in Spain. This experience opened up a career to me that I would not have expected." Several other similar events will be held in other Campania region universities. The committee will be back in Caserta after the summer to report on important details such as the location of the athletes village and where the volunteers will be staying, many of whom will come from abroad. Stock will also be taken of the works on facilities such as the Palavignola and Stadio Pinto of Caserta, the Bisceglie stadium and the PalaJacazzi of Aversa.