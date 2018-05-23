Giro: Viviani wins Iseo sprint, Yates stays pink (3)

Iseo, May 23 - Italy's Elia Viviani won his fourth stage of this year's Giro d'Italia, the 155-km 17th stage from Riva del Garda near Trento to Iseo near Brescia, in a sprint finish. Briton Simon Yates retained the leader's pink jersey with an unchanged 56'' lead over Dutchman Tom Dumoulin. How they finished: 1. Elia Viviani (Ita) in 3h19'57" (+10" bonus) (av.speed 44.861 km/h) 2. Sam Bennett (Irl) s.t. (+06" bonus) 3. Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) s.t. (+04" bonus) 4. Danny Van Poppel (Ned) s.t. 5. Jens Debusschere (Bel) s.t. 6. Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) s.t. 7. Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) s.t. 8. Sacha Modolo (Ita) s.t. 9. Andrea Vendrame (Ita) s.t. 10. José Goncalves (Por) s.t. 26. Chris Froome (Gbr) s.t. 27. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) s.t. 28. Simon Yates (Gbr) s.t. 29. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) s.t. 43. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) s.t. General classification: 1. Simon Yates (Gbr) in 69h59'11" (km 2,862.4, av.speed 40.892 km/h) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) at 00'56" 3. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 03'11" 4. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 03'50" 5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 04'19" 6. Rohan Dennis (Aus) at 05'04" 7. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 05'37" 8. Pello Bilbao (Spa) at 06'02" 9. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) at 06'07" 10. George Bennett (Nzl) at 07'01" 11. Patrick Konrad (Aut) at 07'13" 12. Ben O'Connor (Aus) at 07'33" 13. Sam Oomen (Ned) at 08'05" 16. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 10'03" 23. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 31'09".