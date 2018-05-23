Rome
Over half Italians on vacation this summer - study
Rise in foreign destinations, budget
23 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 23 - Over half the Italian population will go on holiday this summer, a study by the IPSOS polling agency and Europe Assistance said Wednesday. There will be a 2% rise in those choosing foreign destinations, bucking a European downward trend, the study said. Italians will also have bigger spending budgets, it said.
