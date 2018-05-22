Rome
Spread drops below 180-points mark, Milan bourse up
Neared 190 on Monday
Rome, May 22 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund dropped back below the 180-basis-points mark in early trading on Tuesday, falling to 177 points. The spread, an important measure of investor confidence, closed at 185 points on Monday after nearing the 190-points mark following a report from Fitch saying Italy's country risk could increase on the basis of the government contract between the League and the 5-Star Movement. The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index, meanwhile, gained 0.66% in early business after losing 1.52% on Monday.
