Brussels
Vigilant on Africans' rights in Italy - Juncker (3)
EC judges govts on deeds not words
23 Maggio 2018
Brussels, May 23 - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said after talks with African Union chief Moussa Faki Wednesday that the EC will be "vigilant to safeguard the rights of the Africans who are in Italy". He said "the Italian government has not yet been formed. As European Commission we judge governments not for what they announce but on what they will do"." Juncker was answering a question on the future Italian government's plan to expel 500,000 migrants.
