Milan
NPL reduction at risk if confidence drops - Fitch (2)
If markets don't like M5S-League policies
23 Maggio 2018
Milan, May 23 - A reduction in banks' non-performing loans could be at risk if the markets lose confidence in the future M5S-League government, Fitch warned Wednesday. "A prolonged fall in investors' confidence" linked to government policies "could slow the progress of the banks in reducing their large stock of NPLs and make more costly for them to build junior debt buffers," a statement said.
