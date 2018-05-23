Iseo
Giro: Viviani wins Iseo sprint, Yates stays pink
Briton still has 56'' over Dumoulin
23 Maggio 2018
Iseo, May 23 - Italy's Elia Viviani won his fourth stage of this year's Giro d'Italia, the 155-km 17th stage from Riva del Garda near Trento to Iseo near Brescia, in a sprint finish. Briton Simon Yates retained the leader's pink jersey with an unchanged 56'' lead over Dutchman Tom Dumoulin.
