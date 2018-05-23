Brussels
EU OKs xylella quarantine area extension (2)
Italy votes against, Spain abstains
23 Maggio 2018
Brussels, May 23 - The European Union plant health committee on Wednesday approved a European Commission proposal to extend the current xylella quarantine area in Puglia by around 20 km towards the north of the southern Italian region. According to ANSA sources, Italy voted against and Spain abstained.
