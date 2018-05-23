Rome
Rome to reopen 'nasoni' by end of July - Raggi
Drinking fountains were closed for drought
Rome, May 23 - Rome is to reopen its 'nasoni' (big nose) drinking fountains by the end of July, Mayor Virginia Raggi said Tuesday. She said that the first 800 would be reopened by the end of May and the full 2,150 by the end of July. They were closed due to drought last summer.
