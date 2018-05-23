Rome
Resources not at all clear for govt contract - Boccia
Confindustria head talks ILVA, TAV, pensions,Jobs Act, populism
23 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 23 - Confindustria Chief Vincenzo Boccia said Wednesday it was "not at all clear" where the future government would get the resources needed to cover its policies ranging from ILVA to the TAV, pensions, the Jobs Act and other expensive moves like a basic income and a flat tax. Speaking to the industrialists' assembly, Boccia warned of the populism of government partners the 5-Star Movement and the League, and contrasted this with Italy's need for "Europeanism".
Travolto da auto a Canosa, resta a terra per 29 minuti
Bari, bilancio non approvato, diffida del prefetto. «E Decaro va a Corfù»
Schianto sulla Melfi Potenza
muore un uomo Video
Matera, ecco il progetto
della stazione Fal di Boeri
Melfi pronta a produrre i modelli alta gamma Fca