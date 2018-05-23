Rome
Labour black market generates 300 bn a yr - Eurispes
600,000 documented immigrants work in underground economy
23 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 23 - The black market in jobs generates some 300 billion euros a year, the Eurispes think tank said Wednesday. Some six million people hold down two jobs, one off the books, and some 600,000 documented immigrants work in the underground economy, it said.
