Why didn't they stop Francavilla killer - brother (2)

Pescara, May 23 - The brother of a woman pushed off her balcony to her death by a man who went on to throw their 10-year-old daughter off a highway overpass said Wednesday the police should have stopped him when they say his initial attitude "did not have an aspect of normalcy". Francesco Angrilli, brother of Marina Angrilli, said a police patrol went to their home before the husband, Fausto Filippone, threw her off the balcony. Filippone later threw himself to his death from the same overpass his threw their daughter off, at Francavilla near Chieti in Abruzzo..