Rome
Govt ready to put more resources into ILVA - Calenda
Undoing things is a question of a moment says industry minister
23 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 23 - The outgoing government is ready to put more resources into the troubled ILVA steelworks at Taranto, which part of the incoming government has threatened to close, outgoing Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Wednesday. Calenda also warned the incoming government that "undoing what we have done is a matter of a moment in time" and a strong State is needed, not anarcoid soverignty-ism". Calenda said that Italy was not asking for "tips or invented incomes". He also said Alitalia could not be nationalised.
