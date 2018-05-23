Soccer: Napoli reach deal with Ancelotti (2)

Naples, May 23 - Napoli have reached a deal with Carlo Ancelotti for the former AC Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich boss to take over as coach, sources said on Wednesday. The official announcement is expected to be made in the next few days, but Ancelotti and his entourage have reached a deal with the club and negotiations in Rome are now focused on minor contractual issues, the sources said. Ancelotti is set to replace Maurizio Sarri, who has had the Naples side playing some breathtaking football since taking over in 2015 but has failed to lead them to any titles. They came second to Juventus in Serie A in the season that has just ended. Sarri has been linked to Ancelotti's former club Chelsea.