Rome
Mattarella summons M5S-League premier pick Conte
M5S-Legaue want law professor to be premier of coalition govt
23 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 23 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned law professor Giuseppe Conte to the Quirinal Palace at 17:30 on Wednesday. The League and the the 5-Star Movement (M5S) have said they want Conte to the premier of the coalition government they want to form.
