Third republic starts today - Di Maio (2)

Rome, May 23 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that "today the third republic has started" after President Sergio Mattarella summoned the M5S-League premier pick Giuseppe Conte. "I had said so, I had promised," he continued. "Obviously, the president decides, but if he has been summoned...". The 'first republic' refers to Italy's post-war political establishment that was brought down by the Tangentopoli corruption scandal in the early 1990s. The second republic refers to the political set-up that followed.