Brussels
EC says Italy's 2018 budget inadequate
Commission to reassess situation in 2019
23 Maggio 2018
Brussels, May 23 - The European Commission said Wednesday that Italy's 2018 budget measures appear "inadequate to ensure compliance with the adjustment path towards" its medium-term budgetary objective (MTO). "The Commission will reassess compliance on the basis of the ex-post data for 2018 to be notified in Spring 2019," it said.
