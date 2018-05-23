ER doctors sound alarm about attacks on medics (2)

Rome, May 23 - The Italian Society of Emergency Medicine (SIMEU) on Wednesday sounded an alarm about the number of attacks doctors are subject to at Italian casualty departments. It said 63% of 218 emergency rooms surveyed from March 1 to April 30, 2017, registered at least one violent incident. That sample took in about a third of Italy's 667 emergency rooms. SIMEU said that the situation has "deteriorated significantly in all regions" this year. It said half of the violent incidents took place in the most overcrowded ER departments.