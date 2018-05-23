Italy respected debt rule in 2017 - EC (2)

Rome, May 23 - The European Commission said in its recommendations for member States on Wednesday that Italy respected the EU's debt rule last year, meaning infringement proceedings will not be opened on this issue for now. "In the case of Italy, the analysis suggests that the debt criterion should be considered as currently complied with, notably as Italy was found broadly compliant with the preventive arm of the Pact in 2017," the Commission said. European Commission Vice President said that "we have decided not to open a debt procedure for Italy".