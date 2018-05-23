Cerca

Travolto da auto a Canosa, resta a terra per 29 minuti 

Bari, bilancio non approvato, diffida del prefetto. «E Decaro va a Corfù»

Melfi pronta a produrre i modelli alta gamma Fca

Matera, ecco il progetto
della stazione Fal di Boeri

Ilva, Arcelor vede sindacati. Si tratta ad oltranza

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via Foto

Casarano, incendiato bar
terzo attentato nel Leccese

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte

Giuseppe Conte, prof antiburocrazia

Rapinatori cantanti incastrati
da un video su You Tube

Rome

'Mafia will be defeated'-Mattarella on Falcone assassination

President in Capaci 26 yrs after murder of anti-mafia magistrate

'Mafia will be defeated'-Mattarella on Falcone assassination

Rome, May 23 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Wednesday, the 26th anniversary of the 1992 slaying of anti-mafia prosecutor Giovanni Falcone, that "the mafia will be defeated". Mattarella spoke from Capaci, a Sicilian town in the province of Palermo, where Falcone was killed by a massive bomb under the Palermo-Palermo Airport highway, along with his three bodyguards and his wife, Italian magistrate Francesca Morvillo. Falcone's friend and colleague Paolo Borsellino was killed two months later by another huge Cosa Nostra bomb. "The witness borne by Falcone and Borsellino will walk on the legs of others, as Falcone himself used to say," Mattarella said. On Tuesday, Mattarella was at the port of Civitavecchia for the departure of the anti-mafia Legality Ship, which arrived in Palermo on Wednesday.

Third republic starts today - Di Maio (2)

 
EC says Italy's 2018 budget inadequate

 
Italy respected debt rule in 2017 - EC (2)

 
ER doctors sound alarm about attacks on medics (2)

 
Two nursery school teachers arrested for abuse

 
'Mafia will be defeated'-Mattarella on Falcone assassination

 
EU membership positive for only 39% of Italians (2)

 
Political world mustn't weaken economy - Boccia (2)

 

Foggia, rapinatori assaltano farmacia: sequestrati i dipendenti

 
Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

 
Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

 
Casarano, incendiato bar
terzo attentato nel Leccese

 
Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via Foto

 
Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

 
Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

 
Rapinatori cantanti incastrati
da un video su You Tube

 
Emergenza cinghiali a Bari
22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

 
Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

 
Restart, così i piatti del futuro di Ladisa a Bari

 
In due madre e figlio tentarono di uccidere un medico a Foggia: il mandante era il fratello della vittima

 
Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

 
Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

 
Molestie su ragazzine, polizia arresta 51enne VIDEO

 
Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

 

