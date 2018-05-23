'Mafia will be defeated'-Mattarella on Falcone assassination

Rome, May 23 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Wednesday, the 26th anniversary of the 1992 slaying of anti-mafia prosecutor Giovanni Falcone, that "the mafia will be defeated". Mattarella spoke from Capaci, a Sicilian town in the province of Palermo, where Falcone was killed by a massive bomb under the Palermo-Palermo Airport highway, along with his three bodyguards and his wife, Italian magistrate Francesca Morvillo. Falcone's friend and colleague Paolo Borsellino was killed two months later by another huge Cosa Nostra bomb. "The witness borne by Falcone and Borsellino will walk on the legs of others, as Falcone himself used to say," Mattarella said. On Tuesday, Mattarella was at the port of Civitavecchia for the departure of the anti-mafia Legality Ship, which arrived in Palermo on Wednesday.