Political world mustn't weaken economy - Boccia (2)
Must bring in change without destroying- Confindustria chief
23 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 23 - Confindustria Vincenzo Boccia told the annual assembly of the industrial employers' confederation on Wednesday that political parties should not try to strengthen themselves with stances that risk hurting the economy. Boccia said it was necessary to "change without destroying", adding that there should be no turning back on reforms and infrastructure investments. "The political world cannot be strong without a strong economy," he said. "If the political world thinks it can be strong by creating the conditions to weaken the economy, then it is working against itself. "You cannot turn back on strategic decisions with every change of a (parliamentary) majority".
