Spread drops below 180-points mark (2)

Cerca

Mercoledì 23 Maggio 2018 | 11:25

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Travolto da auto a Canosaresta a terra per 29 minuti
22.05.2018

Travolto da auto a Canosa, resta a terra per 29 minuti 

Bari, bilancio non approvato, diffida del prefetto. «E Decaro se ne va a Corfù»
22.05.2018

Bari, bilancio non approvato, diffida del prefetto. «E Decaro va a Corfù»

Melfi pronta a produrre i modelli alta gamma Fca
21.05.2018

Melfi pronta a produrre i modelli alta gamma Fca

Matera, ecco il progettodella stazione Fal di Boeri
22.05.2018

Matera, ecco il progetto
della stazione Fal di Boeri

Ilva, Arcelor vede sindacati. Si tratta ad oltranza
22.05.2018

Ilva, Arcelor vede sindacati. Si tratta ad oltranza

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via
22.05.2018

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via Foto

Casarano, incendiato bar terzo attentato nel Leccese
22.05.2018

Casarano, incendiato bar
terzo attentato nel Leccese

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»
21.05.2018

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta
22.05.2018

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa
19.05.2018

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»
22.05.2018

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte
21.05.2018

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto
23.05.2018

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Giuseppe Conte, prof antiburocrazia
21.05.2018

Giuseppe Conte, prof antiburocrazia

Rapinatori cantanti incastratida un video su You Tube
19.05.2018

Rapinatori cantanti incastrati
da un video su You Tube

Rome

Spread drops below 180-points mark (2)

Neared 190 on Monday

Spread drops below 180-points mark (2)

Rome, May 22 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund dropped back below the 180-basis-points mark in early trading on Tuesday, falling to 177 points. The spread, an important measure of investor confidence, closed at 185 points on Monday after nearing the 190-points mark following a report from Fitch saying Italy's country risk could increase on the basis of the government contract between the League and the 5-Star Movement.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

No rethink on Conte, say Di Maio, Salvini (2)

No rethink on Conte, say Di Maio, Salvini (2)

 
Universiade: Naples mayor vows 'clean' event management

Universiade: Naples mayor vows 'clean' event management

 
Bourse down, spread over 190 as markets await premier

Bourse down, spread over 190 as markets await premier

 
Doctors in Veneto get whistles against attack

Doctors in Veneto get whistles against attack

 
Man cuts off arm doing DIY, dies

Man cuts off arm doing DIY, dies

 
Priest denies sexually assaulting boy, 15

Priest denies sexually assaulting boy, 15

 
Ex-bandit Mesina 30-yr term upheld

Ex-bandit Mesina 30-yr term upheld

 
Giro: Dennis wins time trial, Yates stays pink (3)

Giro: Dennis wins time trial, Yates stays pink (3)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

Melfi-Potenza, tragico scontro tra auto e un camion: un morto

 
Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

 
Casarano, incendiato bar terzo attentato nel Leccese

Casarano, incendiato bar
terzo attentato nel Leccese

 
Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via Foto

 
Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

 
Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

 
Rapinatori cantanti incastratida un video su You Tube

Rapinatori cantanti incastrati
da un video su You Tube

 
Emergenza cinghiali a Bari22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

Emergenza cinghiali a Bari
22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

 
Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

 
Restart, così i piatti del futuro di Ladisa a Bari

Restart, così i piatti del futuro di Ladisa a Bari

 
In due madre e figlio tentarono di uccidere un medico a Foggia: il mandante era il fratello della vittima

In due madre e figlio tentarono di uccidere un medico a Foggia: il mandante era il fratello della vittima

 
Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

 
Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

 
Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne

Molestie su ragazzine, polizia arresta 51enne VIDEO

 
Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

 
Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato FOTO

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Mondo TV
Allarme biodiversita': perdiamo pezzi di natura

Allarme biodiversita': perdiamo pezzi di natura

 
Italia TV
Tragedia Francavilla, ha ucciso anche la moglie

Tragedia Francavilla, ha ucciso anche la moglie

 
Calcio TV
Ancelotti si avvicina a panchina Milano

Ancelotti si avvicina a panchina Milano

 
Notiziari TV
ANSAtg delle ore 8

ANSAtg delle ore 8

 
Economia TV
EY: la mobilita' del futuro e' integrata e innovativa

EY: la mobilita' del futuro e' integrata e innovativa

 
Spettacolo TV
Nozze in vista per Hugh Grant

Nozze in vista per Hugh Grant

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 23 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 23 maggio 2018

 
Sport TV
Nadal a Roma, Re per l'8/a volta

Nadal a Roma, Re per l'8/a volta

 

Digital Edition

23.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU