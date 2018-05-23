Bourse down, spread over 190 as markets await premier

Milan, May 23 - The Milan stock exchange's FTSE Mib index shed 1.85% in early trading on Wednesday, dropping to 22,800 points, as the financial markets await President Sergio Mattarella's next move after the League and the 5-Star Movement said they wanted law professor Giuseppe Conte to lead a coalition government. Milan was the worst performer in Europe although the other main markets on the continent were also down, with Frankfurt losing 1.2%. The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund, meanwhile, crossed the 190 basis-points mark. The spread, an important measure of investor confidence, climbed to 192 points with the yield up to 2.41%.