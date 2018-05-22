Giro: Dennis wins time trial, Yates stays pink (3)

Rovereto, May 22 - Australia's Rohan Dennis won the individual time trial from Trento to Rovereto, the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage, on Tuesday while Britain's Simo Yates kept the leader's pink jersey with a 56'' advantage over Dutchman Tom Dumoulin. Going into the 34.2 km time trial Yates had a 2'11'' advantage over Dumoulin. "I'm happy because I thought I'd lose more to Dumoulin," said newly confirmed favourite Yates, saying his goal was "to take this jersey to Rome (on Sunday), so I hope I don't suffer any crises in the coming days". Dennis, at 40'00'', was faster than Germany's Tony Martin, second, 14" behind; Dumoulin, third at 22"; Dutchman Jos Van Emden, fourth at 27"; Briton Chris Froome, fifth at 35"; Italy's Fabio Aru, sixth at 37"; Briton Alex Dowsett, seventh at 40"; Italy's Diego Ulissi, eighth at 40"; America's Chad Haga, ninth at 47"; and Spain's David De La Cruz Melgarejo, tenth at 1'01". In the general classification Dumoulin is second to Yates, 56'' behind; Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo third at 3'11"; Briton Chris Froome fourth at 3'50"; France's Thibaut Pinot fifth at 4'19"; Dennis sixth at 5'04"; Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez seventh at 5'37"; Spain's Pello Bilbao eighth at 6'02"; Ecuador's Richard Carapaz ninth at 6'07"; and New Zealand's George Bennett 10th at 7'01". How they finished: 1. Rohan Dennis (Aus) in 40'00" (media km/h 51,300) 2. Tony Martin (Ger) at 00'14" 3. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) at 00'22" 4. Jos Van Emden (Ned) at 00'27" 5. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 00'35" 6. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 00'37" 7. Alex Dowsett (Gbr) at 00'40" 8. Diego Ulissi (Ita) s.t. 9. Chad Haga (Usa) at 00'47" 10. Davide De La Cruz (Spa) at 01'01" 22. Simon Yates (Gbr) at 01'37" 33. Domenico Pozzovivi (Ita) at 02'20" 50. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 02'47" 52. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) at 02'57" 66. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 03'19". General classification: 1. Simon Yates (Gbr) in 66h39'14" (km 2,712.9, av.speed 40.684 km/h) 2. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) at 00'56" 3. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) at 03'11" 4. Chris Froome (Gbr) at 03'50" 5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) at 04'19" 6. Rohan Dennis (Aus) at 05'04" 7. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) at 05'37" 8. Pello Bilbao (Spa) at 06'02" 9. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) at 06'07" 10. George Bennett (Nzl) at 07'01" 11. Patrick Konrad (Aut) at 07'13" 12. Ben O'Connor (Aus) at 07'33" 13. Sam Oomen (Ned) at 08'05" 16. Davide Formolo (Ita) at 10'03" 22. Fabio Aru (Ita) at 24'34".