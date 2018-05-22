Cerca

Bolzano

Doubts on Conte studies at Cambridge, Vienna too - media

Also Pittsburgh, Malta after NYU

Bolzano, May 22 - Foreign media on Tuesdy raised doubts on proposed Italian premier Giuseppe Conte's studies in Cambridge and Vienna after the New York Times reported that NYU could find no trace of the course he claimed in his CV. Austrian news agency APA and Der Standard said that Vienna's International Kultur Institut, where Conte claimed to have perfected his law studies in 1993, was in fact a German-language school called Internationales Kulturinstitut. Reuters said Cambridge University said the university would not answer inquiries for privacy reasons about Conte's claim of a course in September 2001 when the university was closed. One source cited by Reuters said the law professor may have taken a third-party institution course and was therefore not on the university's records. Il Messaggero said "after New York, also the universities of Malta and Pittsburgh have said (Conte) never taught or studied here".

