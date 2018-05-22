Protecting democracy a priority, Tajani to Zuckerberg (3)

Brussels, May 22 - Protecting democracy is a priority and "is not a marketing operation," European Parliament President Antonio Tajani told Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg at the EP Tuesday, stressing the need to protect personal data after the Cambridge Analytics scandal. "We apologise for the mistakes committed," said Zuckerberg. "It's clear that we did not do enough to stop our tools causing damage," he said. "It will take time but I am determined to prevent a recurrence". Zuckerberg also admitted that Facebook had been "slow in understanding Russian interference in the United States".