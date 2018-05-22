Giro: Dennis wins time trial, Yates still pink (4)

Cerca

Martedì 22 Maggio 2018 | 19:06

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Melfi pronta a produrre i modelli alta gamma Fca
21.05.2018

Melfi pronta a produrre i modelli alta gamma Fca

Travolto da auto a Canosaresta a terra per 29 minuti
22.05.2018

Travolto da auto a Canosa, resta a terra per 29 minuti 

Bari, si schianta con la Ferrarimuore 73enne Damiani Alberotanza
20.05.2018

Bari, si schianta con la Ferrari
muore 73enne Damiani Alberotanza

Come la Puglia mandò a morte i suoi ulivi
18.05.2018

Come la Puglia mandò a morte i suoi ulivi

Bari-Cittadella da rinviare?La dura reazione dei pugliesi
20.05.2018

Bari-Cittadella da rinviare?
La dura reazione dei pugliesi

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via
22.05.2018

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via Foto

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»
21.05.2018

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Casarano, incendiato bar terzo attentato nel Leccese
22.05.2018

Casarano, incendiato bar
terzo attentato nel Leccese

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa
19.05.2018

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta
22.05.2018

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte
21.05.2018

Roma, lo studio di Giuseppe Conte

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»
22.05.2018

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Giuseppe Conte, prof antiburocrazia
21.05.2018

Giuseppe Conte, prof antiburocrazia

Rapinatori cantanti incastratida un video su You Tube
19.05.2018

Rapinatori cantanti incastrati
da un video su You Tube

Vasco: Baglioni a Sanremo esagerato
21.05.2018

Vasco: Baglioni a Sanremo esagerato

Rovereto

Giro: Dennis wins time trial, Yates still pink (4)

Briton has 1'18" over Dumoulin

Giro: Dennis wins time trial, Yates still pink (4)

Rovereto, May 22 - Australia's Rohan Dennis won the individual time trial from Trento to Rovereto, the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage, on Tuesday while Britain's Simo Yates kept the leader's pink jersey with a 56'' advantage over Dutchman Tom Dumoulin. Going into the 34.2 km time trial Yates had a 2'11'' advantage over Dumoulin. Dennis, at 40'00'', was faster than Germany's Tony Martin, second, 14" behind; Dumoulin, third at 22"; Dutchman Jos Van Emden, fourth at 27"; Briton Chris Froome, fifth at 35"; Italy's Fabio Aru, sixth at 37"; Briton Alex Dowsett, seventh at 40"; Italy's Diego Ulissi, eighth at 40"; America's Chad Haga, ninth at 47"; and Spain's David De La Cruz Melgarejo, tenth at 1'01". In the general classification Dumoulin is second to Yates, 56'' behind; Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo third at 3'11"; Briton Chris Froome fourth at 3'50"; France's Thibaut Pinot fifth at 4'19"; Dennis sixth at 5'04"; Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez seventh at 5'37"; Spain's Pello Bilbao eighth at 6'02"; Ecuador's Richard Carapaz ninth at 6'07"; and New Zealand's George Bennett 10th at 7'01".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

'Of course' Conte remains premier candidate – M5S Whip (2)

'Of course' Conte remains premier candidate – M5S Whip (2)

 
Protecting democracy a priority, Tajani to Zuckerberg (3)

Protecting democracy a priority, Tajani to Zuckerberg (3)

 
Doubts on Conte studies at Cambridge, Vienna too - media

Doubts on Conte studies at Cambridge, Vienna too - media

 
Safety failures at Milan lamination plant – expert report

Safety failures at Milan lamination plant – expert report

 
Soccer: Brunelli elected interim CEO of Lega A

Soccer: Brunelli elected interim CEO of Lega A

 
Giro: Dennis wins time trial, Yates still pink (4)

Giro: Dennis wins time trial, Yates still pink (4)

 
Further commitment agst mafias - Mattarella (2)

Further commitment agst mafias - Mattarella (2)

 
Giro: Dennis wins time trial, Yates still pink (2)

Giro: Dennis wins time trial, Yates still pink (2)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

Blitz a Taranto, le intercettazioni: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»

 
Casarano, incendiato bar terzo attentato nel Leccese

Casarano, incendiato bar
terzo attentato nel Leccese

 
Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via

Bari, il Palagiustizia più irregolare d'Italia: a rischio crollo. Procuratore: andiamo via Foto

 
Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

Newspapergame, a Bari la premiazione dei mini giornalisti della Gazzetta

 
Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

Corleto Perticara contro Tempa Rossa: «Non vogliamo il petrolio a colazione»

 
Rapinatori cantanti incastratida un video su You Tube

Rapinatori cantanti incastrati
da un video su You Tube

 
Emergenza cinghiali a Bari22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

Emergenza cinghiali a Bari
22 catturati e trasferiti in riserva

 
Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

Bari, la presentazione del progetto di ristorazione Restart di Ladisa

 
Restart, così i piatti del futuro di Ladisa a Bari

Restart, così i piatti del futuro di Ladisa a Bari

 
In due madre e figlio tentarono di uccidere un medico a Foggia: il mandante era il fratello della vittima

In due madre e figlio tentarono di uccidere un medico a Foggia: il mandante era il fratello della vittima

 
Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

Cinque spacciatori fermati a Bari, agivano vicino l'Ateneo

 
Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

Grande successo di giovane pubblico al Salone del Lavoro e della Creatività

 
Molestie su minorenni, polizia arresta 51enne

Molestie su ragazzine, polizia arresta 51enne VIDEO

 
Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

Sequestrata una discarica abusiva a Sannicandro di Bari

 
Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato

Denunciati 317 falsi braccianti agricoli per truffa ai danni dello Stato FOTO

 
Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania

Presentato libro fotografico di Luca Turi sulla storia dell'Albania

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
Dir.Scienze giuridiche: Conte prof molto apprezzato

Dir.Scienze giuridiche: Conte prof molto apprezzato

 
Mondo TV
Israele attacca con F35, 'e' il primo al mondo'

Israele attacca con F35, 'e' il primo al mondo'

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Spettacolo TV
Nozze in vista per Hugh Grant

Nozze in vista per Hugh Grant

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 23 maggio 2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 23 maggio 2018

 
Economia TV
Sony compra quota di maggioranza in EMI Music

Sony compra quota di maggioranza in EMI Music

 
Calcio TV
Buffon: Nazionale? Tolgo disagio e imbarazzo a tutti

Buffon: Nazionale? Tolgo disagio e imbarazzo a tutti

 
Sport TV
Nadal a Roma, Re per l'8/a volta

Nadal a Roma, Re per l'8/a volta

 

Digital Edition

22.05.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU