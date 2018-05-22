Giro: Dennis wins time trial, Yates still pink (4)

Rovereto, May 22 - Australia's Rohan Dennis won the individual time trial from Trento to Rovereto, the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage, on Tuesday while Britain's Simo Yates kept the leader's pink jersey with a 56'' advantage over Dutchman Tom Dumoulin. Going into the 34.2 km time trial Yates had a 2'11'' advantage over Dumoulin. Dennis, at 40'00'', was faster than Germany's Tony Martin, second, 14" behind; Dumoulin, third at 22"; Dutchman Jos Van Emden, fourth at 27"; Briton Chris Froome, fifth at 35"; Italy's Fabio Aru, sixth at 37"; Briton Alex Dowsett, seventh at 40"; Italy's Diego Ulissi, eighth at 40"; America's Chad Haga, ninth at 47"; and Spain's David De La Cruz Melgarejo, tenth at 1'01". In the general classification Dumoulin is second to Yates, 56'' behind; Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo third at 3'11"; Briton Chris Froome fourth at 3'50"; France's Thibaut Pinot fifth at 4'19"; Dennis sixth at 5'04"; Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez seventh at 5'37"; Spain's Pello Bilbao eighth at 6'02"; Ecuador's Richard Carapaz ninth at 6'07"; and New Zealand's George Bennett 10th at 7'01".