Giro: Dennis wins time trial, Yates still pink (2)

Rovereto, May 22 - Australia's Rohan Dennis won the individual time trial from Trento to Rovereto, the Giro d'Italia's 16th stage, on Tuesday while Britain's Simo Yates kept the leader's pink jersey with 1'18" over Dutchman Tom Dumoulin. Going into the time trial Yates had a 2'11'' advantage over Dumoulin.