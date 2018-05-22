Soccer: Hamsik bids Napoli farewell (2)

Rome, May 22 - All-time Napoli top scorer Marek Hamsik on Wednesday bade the southern Italian team farewell after 10 successful years. Hamsik, 30, told Pravda online "I have given everything for this team, perhaps the time has come for our paths to separate. "I'd like to try something new". He said he was disappointed, "above all for our fans who deserved it", because "we believed that this year we would finally win the scudetto". Napoli came second to seven-time-straight title winners Juve after leading for much of the season. There is a 60% chance that Hamsik will move to China, his father Richard told Pravda earlier. Richard Hamsik said his son was being actively pursued by three Chinese clubs all offering a fee of ar least 10 million euros a year. Hamsik last season surpassed Diego Maradona as Napoli's record goalscorer.