New Mantegna discovered in Bergamo

Bergamo, May 22 - A new painting attributed to Renaissance master Andrea Mantegna has been found in the northern Italian city of Bergamo. The Resurrection of Christ (1492-93 circa) has finally been attributed to him because of a small cross on the lower margin of the work. It was long in storage in Bergamo's Accademia di Carrara and will now be moved to permanent display. The oil on wood was considered a copy for over 200 years.