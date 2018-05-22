Rome
Jerusalem capital not negotiable - Israeli ambassador
This doesn't mean we don't want dialogue, Sachs tells ANSA Forum
22 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 22 - Israel's Ambassador to Rome Ofer Sachs told an ANSA Forum on Tuesday that there could be no debate about Jerusalem being the nation's capital. "Jerusalem's status as the capital of Israel is not in question," Sachs said. "(United States President Donald) Trump's decision (to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem) might cause problems in the coming period, but it has also carried a message. "We want dialogue with the Palestinians but Jerusalem will remain our capital. "This will not block dialogue. If the Palestinians do not accept the mediation of the USA, it will be a mistake". Sachs pointed out that European counties opposed to recognizing Jerusalem as the capital are today meeting the Israeli authorities in Jerusalem.
Melfi pronta a produrre i modelli alta gamma Fca
Bari, si schianta con la Ferrari
muore 73enne Damiani Alberotanza
Travolto da auto a Canosa, resta a terra per 29 minuti
Come la Puglia mandò a morte i suoi ulivi
Bari-Cittadella da rinviare?
La dura reazione dei pugliesi