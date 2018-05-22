Vatican bank posts 2017 result of 31.9 mn (3)

Rome, May 22 - The Vatican Bank IOR on Tuesday posted a net result in 2017 of 31.9 million euros with 15,000 clients representing resources amounting to some 5.3 billion euros. The Istituto Opere di Religione closed 2016 with a result of 36 million but that included 13 million euros of "extraordinary items linked to the release of earmarked funds". The IOR's oversight council unanimously approved the balance sheet and proposed to the cardinals' commission the "entire distribution of the profits to the Holy See".