Hamas has built terror country - Israeli ambassador

Rome, May 22 - Israel's Ambassador to Italy Ofer Sachs told an ANSA Forum on Tuesday that Hamas has created a state of terror in the Gaza Strip. "The situation in Gaza has become truly dramatic after the takeover of Hamas, which has made many mistakes in the control of the Strip," Sachs said. "Millions of dollars in Gaza have not been invested for the good of the people, but to create a terror country. "Tens of thousands of missiles have been launched against Israel. "Israel wants to prevent the penetration of our country and up to now we have managed to. "What we have not managed to explain is what would happen if the infiltration were successful".