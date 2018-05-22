Parents ordered to change name of baby called Blue
'Name must correspond to sex'
22 Maggio 2018
(ANSA) - Milan, May 22 - Italian parents who called their daughter Blue have been ordered by Milan prosecutors to change her name or else a judge will decide the new name, Il Giorno reported Tuesday. The prosecutors are referring to a decree from 2000 which says "the name given to babies must correspond to the sex". The girl is now one and a half. The parents said they would try to convince prosecutors that the name is widely used abroad.
