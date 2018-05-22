Brescia
Newborn baby abandoned in Brescia, OK
Found in buggy with bottle, blankets and nappies
22 Maggio 2018
Brescia, May 22 - A newborn baby was abandoned in its buggy in the centre of Bergamo Monday night but is well and has been fed, police said. The boy, between seven and 10 days old, was found by a local resident. It had a bottle of milk, blankets and nappies in the buggy.
Melfi pronta a produrre i modelli alta gamma Fca
Bari, si schianta con la Ferrari
muore 73enne Damiani Alberotanza
Come la Puglia mandò a morte i suoi ulivi
Travolto da auto a Canosa, resta a terra per 29 minuti
Bari-Cittadella da rinviare?
La dura reazione dei pugliesi