Australia archbishop guilty of covering up abuse (2)

Vatican City, May 22 - Australian archbishop Philip Wilson became the world's highest cleric to be found guilty of covering up priestly sex abuse when he was bishop of Adelaide in the 1970s. Wilson, 67, risks a jail term of two years for covering up abuse by a priest who was transferred rather than sanctioned or defrocked. Vatican No.3 and treasurer George Pell, another Australian, was sent to trial earlier this year in a historic sex abuse case. On Monday Pope Francis told the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) that scandals weighed heavily on the crisis in priestly vocations. The sex abuse scandals have hit the Catholic Church worldwide.