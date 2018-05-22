Bergamo
Thieves take selfies before being nabbed
Near Bergamo
22 Maggio 2018
Bergamo, May 22 - Two thieves took selfies inside a quarry office they were trying to rob near Bergamo and ended up being arrested before they could make their getaway. The Moroccans, aged 19 and 33, regular immigrants with criminal records, broke the office window with a hammer and snapped the selfies before the police arrived. CCTV also recorded the attempted robbery.
Melfi pronta a produrre i modelli alta gamma Fca
Bari, si schianta con la Ferrari
muore 73enne Damiani Alberotanza
Come la Puglia mandò a morte i suoi ulivi
Travolto da auto a Canosa, resta a terra per 29 minuti
Bari-Cittadella da rinviare?
La dura reazione dei pugliesi