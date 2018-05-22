Brussels
Parts of new govt trade programme worrying-Malmstroem (2)
We'll listen and talk says Commissioner
22 Maggio 2018
Brussels, May 22 - European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem said Tuesday that "there are some worrying elements" about the proposed trade policies of an eventual 5-Star Movement/League government. "We haven't yet seen all the issues. We'll listen and talk to them. But yes, there are some worrying elements," Malmstroem said, stressing that "the new government has not yet been confirmed".
