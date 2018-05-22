Don't let them ruin EU's work-Luxembourg to Mattarella (2)

Brussels, May 22 - Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said Tuesday that he hoped Italian President Sergio Mattarella "will not allow" a new government in Rome "to destroy all the work done in recent years" at the EU level to get over the financial crisis. "I hope so for Italy and for us," Asselborn said on his way into a Trade Council meeting, adding that he feared "something that will hurt us can happen. "We'll see what happens. We must wait until the new government is formed".