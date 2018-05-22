Conte name not in New York University files - NYT

Rome, May 22 - The New York Times has quoted a New York University spokesperson as saying that Giuseppe Conte's name does not appear in the institution's files as either a past student or a faculty member. The CV of Conte, who the 5-Star Movement and the League have said they want to be the premier of the coalition government they intend to form, on the website of the Italian association of civil lawyers mentions an experience at NYU as part of the "perfectioning" of his studies. The New York Times quoted the spokesman as saying that it was possible Conte had taken part in short courses at NYU, attendance of which does not feature in its archives.