Rome
Italian economy to grow 1.4% in 2018 - ISTAT (2)
But international downside risks could cut rise to 1.2%
22 Maggio 2018
Rome, May 22 - ISTAT said Tuesday that Italy's GDP is expected to rise 1.4% in real terms in 2018. "Domestic demand will provide a contribution of 1.5 percentage points, slightly counterbalanced by the negative contribution of inventories (-0.1 pp) while the foreign demand will account for a null contribution," the national statistics agency said. The agency warned, however, that downside risks linked to the international trade situation and oil prices could reduce this year's GDP growth by 0.2 of a percentage point, taking it down to 1.2%.
