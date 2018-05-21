Ancona
Man shoots wife dead after row (4)
In Marche
21 Maggio 2018
Ancona, May 21 - An elderly man shot dead his wife after a domestic row at Porto Sant'Elpidio near Fermo in Marche Monday. Carabinieri out of Fermo are investigating. The woman is thought to have died instantly. The man, 78-year-old Giuseppe Valentini, has been arrested on suspicion of killing 75-year-old Silvana Marchionni with a hunting rifle for which he had a licence.
